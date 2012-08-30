Closed Captioning Contact Information

Do you have questions or issues related to closed captioning on KVVU? Here's who to contact.

For immediate concerns about closed captioning, please contact our captioning hotline:

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.

Written complaints about closed captioning should be directed to the following:

Shelby Haycock

Captioning Coordinator

KVVU

25 TV 5 Drive

Henderson, NV 890104

Phone: 702-435-5555

Fax: 702-435-0575

Email: CaptionsKVVU@Meredith.com

With your written complaint, please include any contact information, such as address, telephone number and email address, the name of the program, date, time and nature of the captioning issue.

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend that you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint.

In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.