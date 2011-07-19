Meet Doctor Zamboni

With more than 20 years experience, Dr William A. Zamboni, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a Board-Certified plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon.

Recognized as a leader in the fields of Plastic, Cosmetic, Micro, Breast and Reconstructive surgery, Dr Zamboni has been voted among the "Top 10 Plastic Surgeons" by Las Vegas Life in 2000, 2002 and 2004. He received the "Distinguished Physician of the Year" award in 2005 from the Nevada State Medical Association and was selected as the 2006 Healthcare Hero in Technology / Research in Southern Nevada.

Dr. Zamboni is currently Chairman of the Department of Surgery, Chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery, and a Professor at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He is also the Director of the Microsurgery and Hyperbaric Research Laboratory at the school of medicine. He is a fellow in the American College of Surgeons, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the past President of the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery.

Dr Zamboni received his M.D. degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in 1984. He was among the first medical students in the state of Nevada elected into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, which recognizes outstanding academic achievement. In addition, Dr Zamboni was chosen as the Outstanding Student in Clinical Surgery.

Dr Zamboni completed his general, plastics, and reconstructive residency and fellowship training at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. During residency, he received the Robert J. Patton Award from the Illinois Chapter of the American College of Surgeons for four years beginning in 1986 and the Ethicon Award for Excellence in Surgical Research in 1989.

To schedule your own confidential appointment call: (702) 671-5110.

Questions to ask my plastic surgeon

http://www.plasticsurgery.org/articles-and-galleries/patient-and-consumer-information/patient-safety.html?sub=Questions%20to%20ask%20my%20plastic%20surgeon