Dr. Herrera

Amity Herrera grew up in Southern California. She attended the University of California-San Diego earning her undergraduate degree. She then completed her Master's degree at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, CA. Because of her top-notch education and dedication Amity was eagerly welcomed to the clinical staff of The Fertility Center of Las Vegas in 2007. She is a physician's assistant at the Fertility Center, working closely with Dr. Shapiro and Dr. Daneshmand to help people begin or complete their families.