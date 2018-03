Meet the Team

Listed below is the TEAM of physicians at our Centers who will help heal you …

San Martín Campus:

Dominic Ricciardi, MD - Internal Medicine, Co-Medical Director

Irwin Simon, MD - General Surgeon, Co-Medical Director

Vasana Cheanvechai, MD - Vascular Surgeon

Tony Chin, MD - Rehabilitation and Pain Management

Rose de Lima Campus:

Robert Karl, MD - Family Practice, Medical Director

David Chan, MD - Family Practice

Naz Wahab, MD - Family Practice

Phillip Larsen, DPM - Podiatry

Francesca Chamian, MD - Family Practice

Angela Ortega, MD - Family Practice

The St. Rose Dominican Hospitals–Rose de Lima Campus Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center is the first and only center in Nevada to receive UHMS (Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society) certification.