Our children's programming is designed with the specific purpose of serving the educational and informational needs for children 16 years and under. Each program is identified on-air as educational and informational with the "E/I" icon, and is similarly identified to national listing services.

KVVU FOX5 airs 3 hours of children's programming each Saturday from 7:00am – 10:00am and also 3 hours each Friday from 12:00pm – 3:00pm on our weather channel, 5-2 DT channel.

In compliance with FCC guidelines, a copy of the children's programming report is on file for public inspection at: KVVU FOX5, 25 TV5 Drive, Henderson, Nevada 89014, during normal business hours of 8:00am – 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

For more information on our children's programming, please contact Leilani Molinaro at (702) 435-5555.