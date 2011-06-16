Our Mission

Take 5 To Care is FOX5's year-round commitment to educate and involve Las Vegas families with issues that affect our neighbors and our community. No matter what our personal definition of family is, we all agree that it is the people we care about that give our lives purpose, meaning and value.

FOX5 is very focused on the problems and issues that affect Las Vegas-area families. As partners, we lend help where it's needed, congratulate successes and give Las Vegas-area families places and reasons to spend quality time together.

In 2017, we will continue our commitment to this worthwhile community outreach program with on-air discussion of issues that affect those closest to us, as well as the larger family to which we all belong.

An increasing number of businesses and industries have also become more focused on the problems that exist in their communities and are ready to help deal with them. FOX5 has joined forces with NV Energy, Henderson Hospital and Subaru of Las Vegas to provide Las Vegas with this unique outreach program.

To make your charitable event a Take 5 To Care event next year, apply by clicking here.