KVVU is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Meredith Corporation believes in respect for all individuals and provides equal employment opportunity to all people, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, creed, age, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, military service, or any other characteristic that is legally protected. Meredith Corporation values a diverse workforce.

Discriminatory practices are specifically prohibited by federal and state statutes and regulations, including regulations of the Federal Communications Commission.

If you are an organization that regularly distributes job vacancy notices to the public, and you would like to receive KVVU job vacancy information, please contact us.

In addition, if you know of any other organization which may benefit from our effort to broadly disseminate job opening information we would appreciate you forwarding that information to us.

KVVU FOX5

Attn: HR Director

25 TV5 Drive

Henderson, NV 89014

E-mail the HR Director with any questions.

KVVU is an EOE.

No phone calls will be accepted!Thank you.