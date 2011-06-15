Sean McAllister is an entertainment news & lifestyle reporter and the co-host of FOX5's highly popular entertainment news/lifestyle program, MORE Access.

He joined the FOX5 team in 2005 as a news producer but has always had a love for entertainment news. Less than a year after arriving to FOX5, he helped launch the Emmy ® nominated MORE that airs weekday mornings 9am to 10am on FOX5.

In October 2011, Sean was named co-host alongside FOX5's Rachel Smith for MORE Access which airs weeknights at 6:30pm on FOX5. Sean can be seen interviewing a-list celebrities on red carpets around the country. From The Strip to New York and back to LA, Sean has the inside scoop on all entertainment news.

Before coming to Las Vegas, Sean began his journalist career in his hometown of Rochester, NY, where he produced the morning news at CBS affiliate WROC-TV.

Sean graduated from Oswego State University in Oswego, NY. He refers to his college years as some of the coldest he's ever experienced since the college campus stretches along the eastern shore of Lake Ontario.

A lot of people are surprised to know that before Sean began his broadcasting career, he worked construction in his first job out of college.

If you have an entertainment story idea, Sean can be reached via email at sean.mcallister@fox5vegas.com.