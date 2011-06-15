Les Krifaton joined FOX5 in June 2004 as a reporter.

Exactly two years later, he was officially promoted to the FOX5 Weather 24/7 team as the weekend weather anchor while still reporting 3 days a week. He holds the American Meteorological Society's Seal of Approval, a prestigious seal that recognizes his knowledge of and ability to explain weather.

The weather enthusiast started his broadcast career in Canada and was one of the original on-camera weather presenters for The Weather Network in Canada in 1989. In addition to the AMS Seal, he holds the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society Seal.

Les completed his weather studies at Mississippi State University and studied Creative Arts (Journalism) at John Abbott College in Montreal.

Les was born in Budapest, Hungary and grew up in Montreal, Canada before becoming a US Citizen in 2008. He holds a Commercial Pilots License and is rated on four different aircraft. He is also a fitness enthusiast.

Les can be reached via email at les.krifaton@fox5vegas.com.

