Rachel Smith is the co-host of MORE and MORE Access airing weekdays at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Before coming to FOX5, Rachel was the main anchor for two local affiliates in Las Vegas. Along with covering news, Rachel did entertainment reporting and was able to interview such stars as George Clooney, Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt.

Rachel started her broadcast career in high school, working in the newsroom for the CBS station in her hometown of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was immediately hooked and went on to the Edward R. Murrow School of Journalism at Washington State University, where she majored in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science.

Since graduating, Rachel has worked as an anchor and reporter in markets from the Tri-Cities, Washington to Boise, Idaho, to Santa Barbara, Calif. That's where she most recently worked as the main evening anchor for the CBS/FOX affiliate. Rachel also has several journalism awards to her credit, including an Emmy nomination.

When she's away from work, Rachel loves exploring all Vegas has to offer from shopping to hiking at Red Rock to her favorite escape, Lake Las Vegas. She also spends a lot of time working with several local charities and is an honorary board member for New Vista – a local organization which helps people with developmental disabilities lead more active lives.

Rachel -- who has a twin sister -- calls spending time with her nieces and nephew "the best way to spend a day."

Rachel can be reached via email at rachel.smith@fox5vegas.com.

