Sports Director/Reporter Kevin Bolinger joined FOX5 in 2005 and oversees the station’s sports coverage including UNLV, Raiders and Golden Knights. He is also the host of RebZone, the official UNLV Coaches Show.

Kevin began his broadcasting career in 1993 after graduating from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. The Sacramento native has also worked in Monterey, CA; Yakima, WA; and Boise, ID anchoring sports and news, as well as covering politics.

Kevin has covered nearly every major sporting event from Super Bowl and World Series to the Olympics and NASCAR. He’s witnessed and reported the growth of sports in Southern Nevada to where it is today, an NFL and NHL town. Kevin has received four Emmy® Awards for his work.

Kevin and his wife, Jodi, live in Summerlin with daughters, Brooke and Brenna, and a nosey sports-loving Basset Hound named Wrigley.