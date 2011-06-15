Monica Jackson co-anchors FOX5 News Live in Las Vegas from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekday mornings. She's also one of the co-hosts of MORE. Monica comes to FOX5 after a stint as morning traffic anchor for WFMY News 2 in Greensboro, N.C.

Before Greensboro, Monica worked for four years -- 1998-2002 -- as the morning traffic anchor/feature reporter for WXYZ TV Channel 7 in Detroit.

Monica's career has been very unique because she started out in her hometown of Detroit, Mich., which is also a top-10 market. In 1995, her love and dedication to the business opened the door to the opportunity to work for one of the top radio stations in the city -- WCHB.

The company originally hired Monica as the afternoon news anchor for the John Arnold News/Talk Show on the AM side of the station. However, after only two-days on the air, management invited Monica to join the Morning Show on the FM side of the station.

There, she worked as the morning news anchor, as well as a morning show personality. The show was an immediate success and the team known as "The Breakfast Jam" made it to the No. 2 spot in the ratings in less than a year. In spite of her rigorous split shift, Monica enjoyed every minute of it.

Her enjoyment and success was soon recognized by a local television station, Fox 2 News in Detroit, where she was invited to join the morning team as the in-studio traffic anchor from 1996 to 1998. Monica accepted the offer, but after about six months on the air, she was pirated away from Fox by WXYZ. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Monica was born and raised in the city of Detroit, but as a result of her husband's Air Force career, she graduated from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.

Monica loves spending time with her husband, Delano, who also happens to be her high school sweetheart. She still gets butterflies when she talks about him. And, in April 2006, she and Delano became the proud parents of their son, D'Artagnan Mancel Jackson. He is the love of their lives.

Monica can be reached via email at monica.jackson@fox5vegas.com.