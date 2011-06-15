Jason Feinberg is a three-time Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 24 years of experience in television news.

Jason recently won the 2015 Emmy Award for Best News Anchor and is a member of the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Before he started at FOX5 in 2006, he worked as a correspondent for E! News in Los Angeles. He interviewed just about every star in Hollywood and worked the red carpets, premieres, movie junkets, set visits and awards shows. His favorite celebrities include John Travolta, Shania Twain and Billy Bob Thornton.

The earlier part of his career was spent basically doing what he does now - waking people up with lots of laughs, cat videos and stories of the bizarre things that his co-anchor says, “can only happen to him”

Other exciting cities in his career included Los Angeles, Seattle, Birmingham and Reno. After his stint at E!, he went right back to mornings.

Jason won his first Emmy in 2008 for a story he did on teens who got rewarded for buckling up on their way home from high school. He also has been nominated seven times and has won numerous Associated Press awards.

You'll see Jason every weekday morning with Monica, Cassandra and Rachel. And, there is a good chance you'll still see him popping up on E! and other cable shows like Comcast On Demand.

He was voted Best TV Personality by the Review-Journal Reader's Poll in 2013, Best Anchor by Las Vegas Weekly Magazine in 2008 and Best Male Anchor by the Las Vegas Review-Journal 2008-2012.

He was also voted onto the 2012 Vegas Dozen, an award given by Vegas Magazine and Saks 5th Avenue for the 12 men who make a difference in the community.

In his spare time, Jason likes to workout, go to pro football games, see classic rock concerts and hang with his cats Dr. Feinberg and Kitty Perry.



Jason can be reached via email at jason.feinberg@fox5vegas.com.