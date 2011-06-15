John Huck is the Emmy award-winning anchor for FOX5 News weeknights at 5, 6, 10 and 11.

John joined FOX5 in June 2002 as the weekend anchor. In 2004, he was promoted to the weeknight anchor desk where he currently sits alongside co-anchor Christine Maddela.

In 2011, John was awarded the highly coveted Emmy for "Best Anchor" in the Pacific Southwest. The following year, John won an Emmy for his reporting on the truancy problem within the Clark County School District. In 2013, John was voted best anchor by voters in the annual Silver State Awards, and the following year, with more than 20,000 votes cast, John and Olivia were named best evening anchor team in the valley.

John has also been recognized and nominated for an Emmy for his outstanding reporting. In 2004, John was the first valley reporter to uncover possible mortgage fraud involving Countrywide, years before the nationwide real estate bust. John is also credited with breaking the story of a valley slumlord who was bilking HUD out of thousands of dollars while keeping its tenants in miserable conditions.

Before moving to Las Vegas, the Chicago native worked at CNN (1992 – 1997) as a Newsource correspondent bringing viewers across the country live reports from the scene of many noteworthy stories like the Oklahoma City bombing, the O.J. Simpson murder trial, the Olympic Park bombing, the U.S. military intervention in Haiti along with many natural disasters.

John served as a fill-in anchor for Headline News and was on the desk when the Northridge earthquake struck in January 1994. He was on the air for hours after the initial quake bringing viewers information and some of the first pictures of the devastation.

In 2010, John was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame for more than 20 years in the broadcasting industry.

John earned his undergraduate degree in business and graduate degree in communications management from the University of Southern California.

Outside of work, John is an accomplished swimmer and competes in open water swims in Lake Mead. He also enjoys skiing, mountain biking, golf and hiking.

John may be reached via email at john.huck@fox5vegas.com.