Team Coverage: 3 dead in Strip shooting, wreck - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Team Coverage: 3 dead in Strip shooting, wreck

FOX5's Dave Lawrence, Shannon Moore and Chris Brown has team coverage from Thursday's shooting and multi-vehicle wreck that killed three people. (02/21/2013)
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.