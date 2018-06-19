Report: Las Vegas policeman allegedly assaulted wife's best frie - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Report: Las Vegas policeman allegedly assaulted wife's best friend during visit

Posted:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman said a Las Vegas Metro police officer sexually assaulted her while she was in town visiting her best friend, according to an arrest report. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.