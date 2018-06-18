Dog rescued from hot car, hero honored by PETA - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Dog rescued from hot car, hero honored by PETA

Posted:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect

Charles Huggins has been honored by PETA for rescuing a dog from a hot car while the dog's owner was at the gym. Cyndi Lundeberg and Christine Maddela interviewed Huggins about his story.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.