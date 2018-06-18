Take 5 to Care: Camp Cartwheel cheers up kids diagnosed with cancer

A wedding at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center in Overland Park could cost one family big time. A 5-year-old got a little too close to a sculpture and ends up knocking it down. His parents were in another room at the time. That sculpture is worth more than $130,000, and the artist says it can not be repaired. The city is hopeful the family's insurance company will cover the loss. If not, taxpayers could end up footing the bill.