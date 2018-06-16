Police: Faulty door latch found in Circus Circus hotel where 2 w - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Faulty door latch found in Circus Circus hotel where 2 were killed

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Circus Circus hotel engineers found a faulty latch plate on the door of the room where two Vietnamese tourists were stabbed to death two weeks ago, according to police documents.

