Vegas Father & Son talk baseball, special bond - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Father & Son talk baseball, special bond

Posted:

Recently drafted local pitcher Mikey York and his former pro player father Mike, talk about their special bond over baseball and more.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.