Temps will cool down, but winds may be high - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Temps will cool down, but winds may be high

Posted:
Posted by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Temps will cool down by a few degrees for the next couple days, but winds are expected to pick up some speed. Ken Smith has the full forecast.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.