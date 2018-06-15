Survey says drivers know very little about their cars - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Survey says drivers know very little about their cars

Posted:
Posted by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

According to a recent survey from Cooper Tires, over 2,000 Americans are essentially clueless about their cars and 1 in 4 people are financially burdened by their cars. Les Krifaton has more.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.