Police seek public's help to solve cold case of valley teen killed in drive-by shooting

A north Georgia grandma killed a rabid bobcat with her bare hands. She was attacked in her driveway as her 5-year-old granddaughter slept inside.
A north Georgia grandma killed a rabid bobcat with her bare hands. She was attacked in her driveway as her 5-year-old granddaughter slept inside.
FOX5 spoke with neighbors of the man who was jailed following a barricade in a self-made armored vehicle at Hoover Dam on Friday.More >
FOX5 spoke with neighbors of the man who was jailed following a barricade in a self-made armored vehicle at Hoover Dam on Friday.More >
Circus Circus hotel engineers found a faulty latch plate on the door of the room where two Vietnamese tourists were stabbed to death two weeks ago, according to police documents.More >
Circus Circus hotel engineers found a faulty latch plate on the door of the room where two Vietnamese tourists were stabbed to death two weeks ago, according to police documents.More >
Police arrested a Las Vegas elementary school teacher Friday for felony child abuse of a student.More >
Police arrested a Las Vegas elementary school teacher Friday for felony child abuse of a student.More >
Experts discussed the mental impact of a social media video that showed a teen who was shot and killed in Henderson.More >
Experts discussed the mental impact of a social media video that showed a teen who was shot and killed in Henderson.More >
A teen third suspect was arrested in the death of Henderson teen Matthew Minkler.More >
A teen third suspect was arrested in the death of Henderson teen Matthew Minkler.More >
Human Nature's kids play reporter for us and interview their Dads! These guys have never been grilled like this before.More >
Human Nature's kids play reporter for us and interview their Dads! These guys have never been grilled like this before.More >
Ranters sound off on undocumented children being separated from their parents, illegal fireworks and campaign signs.More >
Ranters sound off on undocumented children being separated from their parents, illegal fireworks and campaign signs.More >
As boating season gets underway the Nevada Department of Wildlife has been pleading for people to wear their life vests when they hit the lake.More >
As boating season gets underway the Nevada Department of Wildlife has been pleading for people to wear their life vests when they hit the lake.More >
A jury found Brandon Hanson guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend inside of her garage on Russell Road and Buffalo Drive last year.More >
A jury found Brandon Hanson guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend inside of her garage on Russell Road and Buffalo Drive last year.More >
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police. (Source: Philadelphia Police via CNN)More >
|
A Hawaiian school is evacuated because of lava from the volcano that's been
An Alpharetta police officer was suspended after treatment of a 65-year-old woman caught on video.More >
An Alpharetta police officer was suspended after treatment of a 65-year-old woman caught on video.More >
A school bus crash in Atlanta was captured on surveillance video.More >
A school bus crash in Atlanta was captured on surveillance video.More >
A police chase was caught on camera in Forsyth County late on April 5.More >
A police chase was caught on camera in Forsyth County late on April 5.More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
Caught on camera: Gas pump catches fire from cigaretteMore >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >