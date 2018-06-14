Sisolak, Rosen, Lombardo big winners in Nevada primary election - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sisolak, Rosen, Lombardo big winners in Nevada primary election

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Steve Sisolak, chairman of the Clark County Commission, backed by former Sen. Harry Reid, has won a contentious Democratic primary for Nevada governor.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.