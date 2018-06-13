Murder suspect told police shooting death of Henderson teen was - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Murder suspect told police shooting death of Henderson teen was accidental

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Video from the scene of the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Henderson appeared to show the suspects cleaning and destroying evidence after the boy died, police said.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.