Vegas Golden Knights DJ Joe Green interview - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights DJ Joe Green interview

Posted:

DJ Joe Green talks to us about how hypes the fans at the Vegas Golden Knights games. (06/08/2018) 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.