FOX5 anchors reveal 23andMe DNA results ahead of World Cup - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

FOX5 anchors reveal 23andMe DNA results ahead of World Cup

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

FOX5's Maria Silva, Dave Hall and Mike Doria revealed their 23andMe DNA results ahead of the World Cup to cheer for their team. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.