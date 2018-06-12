Exclusive: The ladies of TAG talk comedy, playing game in Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Exclusive: The ladies of TAG talk comedy, playing game in Vegas

Posted:

We talk to the stars of the new comedy TAG.  See what Isla Fisher and Leslie Bibb tell us about the comedy based on a real life story and who they've like to play tag with in Vegas.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.