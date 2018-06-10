Trauma workshops offered for 1 October survivors, first responde - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Trauma workshops offered for 1 October survivors, first responders

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Eight months after 1 October, a Las Vegas first responder noticed many of her colleagues were still struggling to cope with what happened that night.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.