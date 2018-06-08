Businesses embrace Vegas Golden Knights, prepare for exciting se - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Businesses embrace Vegas Golden Knights, prepare for exciting second season

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

Fans aren’t the only ones who fell in love with the Golden Knights. Local businesses backed the Knights and showed off their team pride all season.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.