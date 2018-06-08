Juneteenth event coming to Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Juneteenth event coming to Las Vegas

Juneteenth is annual event that celebrates emancipation and the progress African-Americans have made since the ending of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. Las Vegas is hosting its own Juneteenth event on June 16 and Monica Jackson spoke to two women planning the event.

