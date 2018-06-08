Dry and windy conditions continue into the weekend, Emojicast: J - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Dry and windy conditions continue into the weekend, Emojicast: June 08. 2018

Posted:
Posted by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Dry and gusty conditions will continue today and Saturday before temperatures hike up into the triple digits next week. Cassandra Jones has the full forecast.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.