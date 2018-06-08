Intergalactic Art Car Festival aims to benefit local art program - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Intergalactic Art Car Festival aims to benefit local art programs

Posted:
Posted by Gabriella Benavidez
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Lyft is partnering with Fired Up Management to create the Intergalactic Art Car Festival on June 9, with all proceeds benefiting local art programs through the First Friday Foundation. Alyssa Dietsch spoke to one of the artists.

