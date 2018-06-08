Scammed Marines gifted real Stanley Cup Final tickets - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Scammed Marines gifted real Stanley Cup Final tickets

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

After scammers took advantage of two Marines with a fake Memorial Day deal on Stanley Cup Final tickets, a valley secondary ticket broker reached out to with tickets to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.