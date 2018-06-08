Golden Knights' magical season ends as Capitals clinch the Stanl - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights' magical season ends as Capitals clinch the Stanley Cup

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Vegas Golden Knights' magical season ended Thursday with a 4-3 defeat to the Washington Capitals, who take home their first Stanley Cup championship.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.