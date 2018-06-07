Acrobats show of their skills ahead of Vegas Golden Knights Game - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Acrobats show of their skills ahead of Vegas Golden Knights Game 5

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

Acrobats showed off their skills in Toshiba Plaza ahead of Vegas Golden Knights Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.