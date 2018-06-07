Local girl talks about experience in national spelling bee - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Local girl talks about experience in national spelling bee

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Mischa Abad is a fifth grader who made it to the second round in a national spelling bee championship. She spoke about her experience and beat Jason in an impromptu spelling contest.

