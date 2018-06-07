Collector makes hockey pucks to support 1 October victims, survi - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Collector makes hockey pucks to support 1 October victims, survivors

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A collector created 1 October-themed hockey pucks to support victims and survivors of the shooting. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.