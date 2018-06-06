Fans rally around Vegas Golden Knights ahead of pivotal Game 5 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fans rally around Vegas Golden Knights ahead of pivotal Game 5

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Golden Knights are down, but they’re not out! Down 3-1 in the series, the team returned to practice on home ice ahead of a pivotal Game 5.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.