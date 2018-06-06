Metro Police release new 1 October video, hundreds of 911 calls - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro Police release new 1 October video, hundreds of 911 calls

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police released new video footage Wednesday showing the Route 91 festival grounds, along with hundreds of 9-1-1 calls from the night of the 1 October shooting that claimed the lives of 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.