Valley teen hit-and-run victim learning to walk and talk again - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Valley teen hit-and-run victim learning to walk and talk again

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The driver was arrested, but the road to recovery for the teenager, Citlali Alanis, is far from over.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.