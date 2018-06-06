Fans line up to watch Golden Knights practice ahead of Game 5 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fans line up to watch Golden Knights practice ahead of Game 5

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A large group of 'medieval maniacs' lined up outside of City National Arena for a shot at a wristband to watch the Vegas Golden Knights practice ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

