AJ McLean talks about his new country single! - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

AJ McLean talks about his new country single!

Posted:

AJ McLean talks to us about his new country single and giving the genre his own twist.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.