Inside the Law: Airbnb liability in shootings - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Inside the Law: Airbnb liability in shootings

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

A party hosted at an Airbnb home turned deadly when a 23-year-old man was shot. Attorney Bob Massi discusses the legal rights of the parties involved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.