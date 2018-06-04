How the Golden Knights and one particular fan connected - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

How the Golden Knights and one particular fan connected

Posted:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect

One Golden Knights fan, who is facing his third open-heart surgery, connected with the Vegas Golden Knights with his health struggles.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.