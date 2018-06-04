How the Vegas Golden Knights gave one boy the strength for surge - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

How the Vegas Golden Knights gave one boy the strength for surgery

Posted:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect

The Vegas Golden Knights have given one boy the strength to undergo his upcoming third open-heart surgery. Kathleen Jacob has the full story.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.