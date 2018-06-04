Vegas Golden Knights look to tie the series after two-game loss - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights look to tie the series after two-game loss

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

The Vegas Golden Knights hope to catch up to the Washington Capitals after a two-game loss.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.