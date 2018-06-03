Culinary Union strikes tentative with MGM International - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Culinary Union strikes tentative with MGM International

Posted:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect

The Culinary and Bartenders Union struck a tentative deal with MGM International late last night. The deal covers 24,000 workers on MGM's various properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.