Husband, loved ones honor life of northwest Las Vegas woman shot - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Husband, loved ones honor life of northwest Las Vegas woman shot, killed

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Loved ones honored a northwest valley woman who was shot and killed outside her home. Sheri Aoyagi, 60, was an airline stewardess who gave back to the community and was an organ donor.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.