Golden Knights fans head to D.C. for Stanley Cup Final - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights fans head to D.C. for Stanley Cup Final

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Golden Knights took off for Washington D.C. on Thursday morning, and some fans weren't too far behind, making the 2,000 mile journey to see the team in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.